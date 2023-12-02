The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) will welcome in the Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) after victories in three home games in a row. It tips at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Marquette vs. Wisconsin matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FOX

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

Marquette has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Golden Eagles games have gone over the point total twice this season.

Wisconsin has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Badgers games have gone over the point total three out of seven times this season.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Marquette's national championship odds (+1400) place it third-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only sixth-best.

With odds of +1400, Marquette has been given a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship.

