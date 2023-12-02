Saturday's contest at Kohl Center has the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) matching up with the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) at 12:30 PM ET (on December 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 72-70 win for Marquette, so expect a tight matchup.

According to our computer prediction, Wisconsin is projected to cover the point spread (3.5) versus Marquette. The two sides are expected to exceed the 139.5 over/under.

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Kohl Center Line: Marquette -3.5

Marquette -3.5 Point Total: 139.5

139.5 Moneyline (To Win): Marquette -160, Wisconsin +135

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 72, Wisconsin 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Wisconsin

Pick ATS: Wisconsin (+3.5)



Wisconsin (+3.5) Pick OU: Over (139.5)



Marquette is 3-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Wisconsin's 3-4-0 ATS record. A total of two out of the Golden Eagles' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Badgers' games have gone over. The two teams combine to score 155.3 points per game, 15.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles' +109 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.4 points per game (64th in college basketball) while giving up 65.9 per outing (81st in college basketball).

Marquette pulls down 31.7 rebounds per game (240th in college basketball) compared to the 32.6 of its opponents.

Marquette knocks down 8.4 three-pointers per game (96th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 32.8% from deep while its opponents hit 33.5% from long range.

The Golden Eagles record 103.3 points per 100 possessions (55th in college basketball), while giving up 83.5 points per 100 possessions (59th in college basketball).

Marquette wins the turnover battle by 6.9 per game, committing 8.4 (10th in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.3.

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers put up 73.9 points per game (208th in college basketball) while allowing 63.9 per outing (41st in college basketball). They have a +70 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The 31.6 rebounds per game Wisconsin accumulates rank 246th in college basketball, 6.3 more than the 25.3 its opponents grab.

Wisconsin makes 5.9 three-pointers per game (293rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6. It shoots 30.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.9%.

Wisconsin has won the turnover battle by 4.9 per game, committing 9.4 (32nd in college basketball) while forcing 14.3 (70th in college basketball).

