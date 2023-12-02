Saturday's contest at Kohl Center has the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) squaring off against the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) at 12:30 PM ET (on December 2). Our computer prediction projects a close 73-70 victory for Marquette, so expect a tight matchup.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 73, Wisconsin 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Wisconsin

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-2.9)

Marquette (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Wisconsin has a 3-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Marquette, who is 3-2-0 ATS. The Badgers have hit the over in three games, while Golden Eagles games have gone over two times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 15.5 points per game (posting 81.4 points per game, 65th in college basketball, and conceding 65.9 per outing, 89th in college basketball) and have a +109 scoring differential.

The 31.7 rebounds per game Marquette accumulates rank 235th in the nation. Their opponents grab 32.6.

Marquette makes 8.4 three-pointers per game (95th in college basketball) at a 32.8% rate (189th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make, shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc.

Marquette has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 8.4 per game (11th in college basketball) while forcing 15.3 (41st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.