In the upcoming tilt versus the Florida Panthers, which begins at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Mathew Barzal to score a goal for the New York Islanders? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Mathew Barzal score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Barzal stats and insights

In seven of 22 games this season, Barzal has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

He has two goals on the power play, and also seven assists.

He has a 9.6% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 57 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.4 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Barzal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 4 1 3 20:56 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 3 1 2 18:25 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:37 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 1 1 0 15:28 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:14 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 1 0 20:05 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 20:26 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 19:27 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:34 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:46 Home L 4-1

Islanders vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

