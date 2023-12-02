Mathew Barzal and the New York Islanders will meet the Florida Panthers at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Prop bets for Barzal are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Mathew Barzal vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Barzal Season Stats Insights

Barzal's plus-minus this season, in 19:05 per game on the ice, is 0.

Barzal has a goal in seven of 22 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Barzal has a point in 15 games this year (out of 22), including multiple points five times.

Barzal has an assist in 11 of 22 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Barzal has an implied probability of 61.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Barzal has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Barzal Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 57 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 22 Games 3 23 Points 3 7 Goals 0 16 Assists 3

