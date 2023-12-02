Can we anticipate Matthew Knies scoring a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Matthew Knies score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Knies stats and insights

In five of 21 games this season, Knies has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Bruins this season in one game (zero shots).

Knies has picked up one assist on the power play.

Knies averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.2%.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 55 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Knies recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:39 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:29 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:37 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:20 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 1 1 0 15:52 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:17 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 12:13 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:41 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:04 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 3 1 2 15:37 Home W 6-5 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network

NESN and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

