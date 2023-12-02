Will Mattias Samuelsson Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 2?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Mattias Samuelsson going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Samuelsson stats and insights
- Samuelsson has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.
- Samuelsson has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 5.6% of them.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 73 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.3 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Samuelsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:25
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:55
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|6:27
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:51
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:12
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|23:28
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|24:36
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:42
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|2:30
|Home
|L 5-1
Sabres vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
