The Calgary Flames, Mikael Backlund among them, meet the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Looking to wager on Backlund's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Mikael Backlund vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Backlund Season Stats Insights

Backlund's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:09 per game on the ice, is +6.

In three of 23 games this year, Backlund has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Backlund has a point in 10 of 23 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Backlund has an assist in seven of 23 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Backlund's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he hits the over.

There is a 35.7% chance of Backlund having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Backlund Stats vs. the Canucks

On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 61 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's +31 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 23 Games 5 11 Points 4 4 Goals 1 7 Assists 3

