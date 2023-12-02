The New York Islanders' upcoming game against the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Saturday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Mike Reilly find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mike Reilly score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Reilly stats and insights

Reilly is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Reilly has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 57 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.4 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Reilly recent games

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.