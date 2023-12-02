Will Mike Reilly Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 2?
The New York Islanders' upcoming game against the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Saturday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Mike Reilly find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Mike Reilly score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Reilly stats and insights
- Reilly is yet to score through four games this season.
- He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
- Reilly has no points on the power play.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 57 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.4 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Reilly recent games
Islanders vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
