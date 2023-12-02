Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Milwaukee County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin today? We've got you covered.
Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Milwaukee Bradley Technical High School at Racine Park High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 2
- Location: Waterford, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Turner High School at Greendale High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Waterford, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beaver Dam High School at Cudahy High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Cudahy, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
