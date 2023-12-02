The Milwaukee Panthers (3-4, 0-0 Horizon League) will hope to end a three-game road losing skid when squaring off versus the Green Bay Phoenix (3-4, 0-1 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Resch Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Milwaukee vs. Green Bay Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Milwaukee Stats Insights

  • The Panthers make 39.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Phoenix have allowed to their opponents (39.1%).
  • Milwaukee is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 39.1% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 140th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix sit at 196th.
  • The Panthers record 76.6 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 65.4 the Phoenix allow.
  • When Milwaukee totals more than 65.4 points, it is 2-4.

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Milwaukee averaged 84.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 15.5 points per contest.
  • The Panthers gave up 70.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 77.5 away from home.
  • At home, Milwaukee averaged 1.4 more three-pointers per game (8.7) than on the road (7.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to in road games (32.1%).

Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Stetson L 85-67 Ocean Center
11/21/2023 Siena W 61-59 Ocean Center
11/25/2023 Southern Miss L 90-84 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/2/2023 @ Green Bay - Resch Center
12/6/2023 @ St. Thomas - Schoenecker Arena
12/9/2023 @ UC Davis - University Credit Union Center

