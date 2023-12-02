Saturday's game that pits the Green Bay Phoenix (3-4, 0-1 Horizon League) versus the Milwaukee Panthers (3-4, 0-0 Horizon League) at Resch Center has a projected final score of 76-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Green Bay, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 2.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Milwaukee vs. Green Bay Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Venue: Resch Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Milwaukee vs. Green Bay Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 76, Milwaukee 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Milwaukee vs. Green Bay

Computer Predicted Spread: Green Bay (-9.7)

Green Bay (-9.7) Computer Predicted Total: 141.4

Green Bay has gone 4-2-0 against the spread, while Milwaukee's ATS record this season is 1-4-0. A total of two out of the Phoenix's games this season have hit the over, and three of the Panthers' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Milwaukee Performance Insights

The Panthers put up 76.6 points per game (158th in college basketball) while allowing 78.3 per contest (319th in college basketball). They have a -12 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

Milwaukee loses the rebound battle by an average of 2.8 boards. It records 34.3 rebounds per game (140th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.1.

Milwaukee makes 9.1 three-pointers per game (53rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 9.3 on average.

Milwaukee wins the turnover battle by 4.0 per game, committing 9.6 (38th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.6.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.