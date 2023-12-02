Can we count on Mitchell Marner finding the back of the net when the Toronto Maple Leafs face off with the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mitchell Marner score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Marner stats and insights

In six of 21 games this season, Marner has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has attempted three shots and scored one goal.

He has two goals on the power play, and also six assists.

He has a 16.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 55 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Marner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Kraken 3 3 0 24:39 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:12 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:26 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:15 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 2 0 2 20:51 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 20:56 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:48 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:11 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:18 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 4 1 3 20:57 Home W 6-5 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network

NESN and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.