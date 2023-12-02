Can we count on Mitchell Marner finding the back of the net when the Toronto Maple Leafs face off with the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Mitchell Marner score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Marner stats and insights

  • In six of 21 games this season, Marner has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has attempted three shots and scored one goal.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also six assists.
  • He has a 16.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 55 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Marner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Kraken 3 3 0 24:39 Home W 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:12 Home W 2-1 SO
11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:26 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:15 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Wild 2 0 2 20:51 Away W 4-3 OT
11/17/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 20:56 Away W 3-2
11/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:48 Home W 5-2
11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:11 Home W 5-4 SO
11/8/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:18 Home L 6-3
11/6/2023 Lightning 4 1 3 20:57 Home W 6-5 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

