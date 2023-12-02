The Toronto Maple Leafs, with Mitchell Marner, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Boston Bruins. Considering a wager on Marner in the Maple Leafs-Bruins game? Use our stats and information below.

Mitchell Marner vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Marner Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Marner has averaged 21:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

In six of 21 games this year, Marner has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Marner has a point in 13 of 21 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In nine of 21 games this year, Marner has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Marner's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 37% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 61.7% of Marner going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Marner Stats vs. the Bruins

On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 55 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 21 Games 5 23 Points 6 8 Goals 2 15 Assists 4

