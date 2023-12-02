The Montana Grizzlies (2-4) aim to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the San Jose State Spartans (5-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Dahlberg Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Montana vs. San Jose State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Montana Stats Insights

  • The Grizzlies make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
  • In games Montana shoots higher than 41.0% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
  • The Grizzlies are the 144th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 192nd.
  • The Grizzlies put up 70.8 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 65.0 the Spartans allow.
  • Montana is 2-2 when scoring more than 65.0 points.

San Jose State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans are shooting 47.1% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 42.2% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.
  • San Jose State has put together a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Grizzlies sit at 238th.
  • The Spartans' 75.6 points per game are just 3.4 more points than the 72.2 the Grizzlies allow.
  • San Jose State has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 70.8 points.

Montana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Montana scored 69.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 66.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 2.9 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Grizzlies ceded 7.8 fewer points per game (63.0) than away from home (70.8).
  • Montana made 8.3 threes per game, which was 0.8 more than it averaged when playing on the road (7.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% in home games and 38.4% on the road.

San Jose State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, San Jose State scored 5.0 more points per game at home (70.1) than away (65.1).
  • At home, the Spartans conceded 62.8 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 70.4.
  • At home, San Jose State knocked down 7.3 triples per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.2). San Jose State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.7%) than on the road (34.6%) as well.

Montana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 North Dakota State L 78-69 Dahlberg Arena
11/24/2023 @ Houston L 79-44 Fertitta Center
11/29/2023 @ Nevada L 77-66 Lawlor Events Center
12/2/2023 San Jose State - Dahlberg Arena
12/5/2023 Montana State-Northern - Dahlberg Arena
12/8/2023 Montana Tech - Dahlberg Arena

San Jose State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Hampton W 71-52 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/27/2023 North Dakota State W 78-65 Provident Credit Union Event Center
11/29/2023 @ Cal Poly L 81-77 Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
12/2/2023 @ Montana - Dahlberg Arena
12/4/2023 @ North Dakota State - Scheels Center
12/9/2023 New Orleans - Provident Credit Union Event Center

