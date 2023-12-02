How to Watch Montana vs. San Jose State on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Montana Grizzlies (2-4) aim to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the San Jose State Spartans (5-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Dahlberg Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Montana vs. San Jose State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Montana Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
- In games Montana shoots higher than 41.0% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
- The Grizzlies are the 144th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 192nd.
- The Grizzlies put up 70.8 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 65.0 the Spartans allow.
- Montana is 2-2 when scoring more than 65.0 points.
San Jose State Stats Insights
- The Spartans are shooting 47.1% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 42.2% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.
- San Jose State has put together a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Grizzlies sit at 238th.
- The Spartans' 75.6 points per game are just 3.4 more points than the 72.2 the Grizzlies allow.
- San Jose State has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 70.8 points.
Montana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Montana scored 69.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 66.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 2.9 points per contest.
- In home games, the Grizzlies ceded 7.8 fewer points per game (63.0) than away from home (70.8).
- Montana made 8.3 threes per game, which was 0.8 more than it averaged when playing on the road (7.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% in home games and 38.4% on the road.
San Jose State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, San Jose State scored 5.0 more points per game at home (70.1) than away (65.1).
- At home, the Spartans conceded 62.8 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 70.4.
- At home, San Jose State knocked down 7.3 triples per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.2). San Jose State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.7%) than on the road (34.6%) as well.
Montana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|North Dakota State
|L 78-69
|Dahlberg Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Houston
|L 79-44
|Fertitta Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Nevada
|L 77-66
|Lawlor Events Center
|12/2/2023
|San Jose State
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
|12/5/2023
|Montana State-Northern
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
|12/8/2023
|Montana Tech
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
San Jose State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Hampton
|W 71-52
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/27/2023
|North Dakota State
|W 78-65
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Cal Poly
|L 81-77
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|@ Montana
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ North Dakota State
|-
|Scheels Center
|12/9/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
