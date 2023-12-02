The Montana Grizzlies (2-4) aim to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the San Jose State Spartans (5-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Dahlberg Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Montana vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana

Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Montana Stats Insights

The Grizzlies make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).

In games Montana shoots higher than 41.0% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.

The Grizzlies are the 144th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 192nd.

The Grizzlies put up 70.8 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 65.0 the Spartans allow.

Montana is 2-2 when scoring more than 65.0 points.

San Jose State Stats Insights

The Spartans are shooting 47.1% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 42.2% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

San Jose State has put together a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.

The Spartans are the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Grizzlies sit at 238th.

The Spartans' 75.6 points per game are just 3.4 more points than the 72.2 the Grizzlies allow.

San Jose State has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 70.8 points.

Montana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Montana scored 69.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 66.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 2.9 points per contest.

In home games, the Grizzlies ceded 7.8 fewer points per game (63.0) than away from home (70.8).

Montana made 8.3 threes per game, which was 0.8 more than it averaged when playing on the road (7.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% in home games and 38.4% on the road.

San Jose State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, San Jose State scored 5.0 more points per game at home (70.1) than away (65.1).

At home, the Spartans conceded 62.8 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 70.4.

At home, San Jose State knocked down 7.3 triples per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.2). San Jose State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.7%) than on the road (34.6%) as well.

Montana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/16/2023 North Dakota State L 78-69 Dahlberg Arena 11/24/2023 @ Houston L 79-44 Fertitta Center 11/29/2023 @ Nevada L 77-66 Lawlor Events Center 12/2/2023 San Jose State - Dahlberg Arena 12/5/2023 Montana State-Northern - Dahlberg Arena 12/8/2023 Montana Tech - Dahlberg Arena

San Jose State Upcoming Schedule