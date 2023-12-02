The Montana Grizzlies (2-4) will look to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the San Jose State Spartans (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Dahlberg Arena. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Montana vs. San Jose State matchup in this article.

Montana vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana

Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Montana vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Montana Moneyline San Jose State Moneyline BetMGM Montana (-4.5) 134.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Montana (-4.5) 134.5 -192 +154 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Montana vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

Montana has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Grizzlies games have hit the over.

San Jose State has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.

So far this season, four out of the Spartans' six games with an over/under have hit the over.

San Jose State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 San Jose State ranks 98th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+100000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less positive, ranking the team 105th, a difference of seven spots.

San Jose State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.