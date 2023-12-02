The Montana Grizzlies (2-4) will look to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the San Jose State Spartans (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Dahlberg Arena. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Montana vs. San Jose State matchup in this article.

Montana vs. San Jose State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Montana vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Montana Moneyline San Jose State Moneyline
BetMGM Montana (-4.5) 134.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Montana (-4.5) 134.5 -192 +154 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Montana vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

  • Montana has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, two of the Grizzlies games have hit the over.
  • San Jose State has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.
  • So far this season, four out of the Spartans' six games with an over/under have hit the over.

San Jose State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +100000
  • San Jose State ranks 98th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+100000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less positive, ranking the team 105th, a difference of seven spots.
  • San Jose State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.

