Montana vs. San Jose State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Montana Grizzlies (2-4) will look to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the San Jose State Spartans (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Dahlberg Arena. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Montana vs. San Jose State matchup in this article.
Montana vs. San Jose State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Montana vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Montana Moneyline
|San Jose State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Montana (-4.5)
|134.5
|-190
|+155
|FanDuel
|Montana (-4.5)
|134.5
|-192
|+154
Montana vs. San Jose State Betting Trends
- Montana has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, two of the Grizzlies games have hit the over.
- San Jose State has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.
- So far this season, four out of the Spartans' six games with an over/under have hit the over.
San Jose State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- San Jose State ranks 98th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+100000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less positive, ranking the team 105th, a difference of seven spots.
- San Jose State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.
