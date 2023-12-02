Saturday's game that pits the San Jose State Spartans (5-3) against the Montana Grizzlies (2-4) at Dahlberg Arena is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-67 in favor of San Jose State. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 2.

The game has no line set.

Montana vs. San Jose State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Missoula, Montana

Missoula, Montana Venue: Dahlberg Arena

Montana vs. San Jose State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Jose State 69, Montana 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Montana vs. San Jose State

Computer Predicted Spread: San Jose State (-2.8)

San Jose State (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 136.1

Montana has a 3-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to San Jose State, who is 4-2-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Grizzlies are 2-3-0 and the Spartans are 4-2-0.

Montana Performance Insights

The Grizzlies have a -8 scoring differential, falling short by 1.4 points per game. They're putting up 70.8 points per game to rank 258th in college basketball and are allowing 72.2 per outing to rank 202nd in college basketball.

The 34.2 rebounds per game Montana averages rank 149th in college basketball. Its opponents pull down 34.0 per contest.

Montana connects on 5.0 three-pointers per game (335th in college basketball) while shooting 26.1% from deep (346th in college basketball). It is making 2.0 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.0 per game while shooting 31.8%.

The Grizzlies score 93.0 points per 100 possessions (217th in college basketball), while giving up 94.7 points per 100 possessions (286th in college basketball).

Montana has committed 1.4 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.2 (72nd in college basketball play) while forcing 8.8 (353rd in college basketball).

San Jose State Performance Insights

The Spartans are outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game, with a +85 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.6 points per game (180th in college basketball) and allow 65.0 per outing (72nd in college basketball).

The 33.0 rebounds per game San Jose State accumulates rank 190th in the nation, 4.0 more than the 29.0 its opponents collect.

San Jose State connects on 9.5 three-pointers per game (40th in college basketball), 4.6 more than its opponents. It shoots 36.4% from beyond the arc (85th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 28.3%.

San Jose State has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (146th in college basketball) while forcing 11.9 (208th in college basketball).

