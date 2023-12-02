The Montana Grizzlies (2-2) will face the San Jose State Spartans (4-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Montana vs. San Jose State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Montana Top Players (2022-23)

Josh Bannan: 15.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Aanen Moody: 16.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Dischon Thomas: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Brandon Whitney: 11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Lonnell Martin Jr.: 6.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

San Jose State Players to Watch

Moody: 18.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Thomas: 11.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

11.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Laolu Oke: 9.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Money Williams: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Whitney: 8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Montana vs. San Jose State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Montana Rank Montana AVG San Jose State AVG San Jose State Rank 235th 69.3 Points Scored 67.5 286th 120th 68.2 Points Allowed 66.2 64th 351st 27.7 Rebounds 35.1 29th 341st 6.0 Off. Rebounds 10.6 28th 112th 7.9 3pt Made 7.6 149th 264th 12.1 Assists 12.2 249th 61st 10.7 Turnovers 11.1 104th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.