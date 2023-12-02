Montana vs. San Jose State December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Montana Grizzlies (2-2) will face the San Jose State Spartans (4-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Montana vs. San Jose State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Montana Top Players (2022-23)
- Josh Bannan: 15.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Aanen Moody: 16.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dischon Thomas: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Brandon Whitney: 11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lonnell Martin Jr.: 6.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Moody: 18.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Thomas: 11.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Laolu Oke: 9.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Money Williams: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Whitney: 8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Montana vs. San Jose State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Montana Rank
|Montana AVG
|San Jose State AVG
|San Jose State Rank
|235th
|69.3
|Points Scored
|67.5
|286th
|120th
|68.2
|Points Allowed
|66.2
|64th
|351st
|27.7
|Rebounds
|35.1
|29th
|341st
|6.0
|Off. Rebounds
|10.6
|28th
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|264th
|12.1
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.