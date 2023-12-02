The Montana Grizzlies (2-4) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the San Jose State Spartans (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Dahlberg Arena as only 2.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 134.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Montana vs. San Jose State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Missoula, Montana

Missoula, Montana Venue: Dahlberg Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Montana -2.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Montana vs San Jose State Betting Records & Stats

The Grizzlies have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Montana has played as a favorite of -140 or more twice this season and split those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Grizzlies have a 58.3% chance to win.

San Jose State has a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Spartans have been listed as an underdog of +115 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Jose State has a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Montana vs. San Jose State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Montana 4 80% 70.8 146.4 72.2 137.2 138.5 San Jose State 4 66.7% 75.6 146.4 65.0 137.2 133.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Montana vs San Jose State Insights & Trends

The Grizzlies average 70.8 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 65.0 the Spartans give up.

When Montana totals more than 65.0 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Spartans score an average of 75.6 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 72.2 the Grizzlies give up.

San Jose State is 1-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scores more than 72.2 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Montana vs. San Jose State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Montana 3-2-0 1-1 2-3-0 San Jose State 4-2-0 2-0 4-2-0

Montana vs. San Jose State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Montana San Jose State 9-4 Home Record 12-3 6-9 Away Record 5-8 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.1 66.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.1 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.