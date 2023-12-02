The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Morgan Frost light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Morgan Frost score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Frost stats and insights

In two of 13 games this season, Frost has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 57 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Frost recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Devils 1 1 0 18:29 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:46 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:42 Away W 1-0 SO 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:45 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 11:45 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 2 2 0 16:39 Away W 4-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 12:20 Away W 6-3 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:38 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:24 Away W 5-1 11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:41 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.