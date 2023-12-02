The Toronto Maple Leafs, Morgan Rielly among them, play the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Arena. Prop bets for Rielly in that upcoming Maple Leafs-Bruins game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Morgan Rielly vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Rielly Season Stats Insights

Rielly has averaged 25:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

In three of 21 games this year, Rielly has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Rielly has a point in 10 games this season (out of 21), including multiple points five times.

Rielly has an assist in 10 of 21 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 56.1% that Rielly hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Rielly has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Rielly Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 55 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 21 Games 5 16 Points 1 3 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.