Can we expect Nazem Kadri scoring a goal when the Calgary Flames match up against the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Nazem Kadri score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Kadri stats and insights

Kadri has scored in five of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken five of them.

Kadri has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 7.4% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Kadri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:20 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 21:32 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:15 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 1 1 0 17:53 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:08 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:57 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 21:26 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:02 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:54 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:36 Away L 4-1

Flames vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

