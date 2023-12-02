Nazem Kadri and the Calgary Flames will play the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. If you're considering a bet on Kadri against the Canucks, we have lots of info to help.

Nazem Kadri vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Kadri Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Kadri has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 18:27 on the ice per game.

Kadri has a goal in five of 23 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 12 of 23 games this season, Kadri has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Kadri has an assist in eight of 23 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Kadri's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Kadri going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kadri Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+31) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 23 Games 5 15 Points 4 5 Goals 1 10 Assists 3

