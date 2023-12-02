The New Mexico Lobos (6-1) look to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the New Mexico State Aggies (4-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: MW Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

New Mexico Stats Insights

This season, the Lobos have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Aggies' opponents have made.

In games New Mexico shoots better than 40.7% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Lobos are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 125th.

The Lobos record 82.6 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 71.2 the Aggies allow.

New Mexico has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 71.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

New Mexico State Stats Insights

The Aggies are shooting 43.3% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 39.9% the Lobos' opponents have shot this season.

New Mexico State is 3-3 when it shoots better than 39.9% from the field.

The Lobos are the rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies rank 212th.

The Aggies' 72.9 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 69.0 the Lobos give up to opponents.

New Mexico State is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 82.6 points.

New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

New Mexico averaged 82.3 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 79.4 points per contest.

Defensively the Lobos played better at home last season, surrendering 72.1 points per game, compared to 77.5 away from home.

When playing at home, New Mexico made 0.4 fewer threes per game (5.8) than away from home (6.2). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (34.4%) compared to when playing on the road (39.3%).

New Mexico State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, New Mexico State averaged 77.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.7.

The Aggies gave up fewer points at home (64.2 per game) than on the road (76.7) last season.

New Mexico State sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.2%) than away (32.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New Mexico Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Rice W 90-56 Dollar Loan Center 11/24/2023 Pepperdine W 90-71 Dollar Loan Center 11/29/2023 Louisiana Tech W 74-65 The Pit 12/2/2023 New Mexico State - The Pit 12/6/2023 UCSB - The Pit 12/9/2023 Santa Clara - Dollar Loan Center

New Mexico State Upcoming Schedule