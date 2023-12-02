How to Watch New Mexico vs. New Mexico State on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The New Mexico Lobos (6-1) look to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the New Mexico State Aggies (4-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico
- TV: MW Network
New Mexico Stats Insights
- This season, the Lobos have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Aggies' opponents have made.
- In games New Mexico shoots better than 40.7% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Lobos are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 125th.
- The Lobos record 82.6 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 71.2 the Aggies allow.
- New Mexico has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 71.2 points.
New Mexico State Stats Insights
- The Aggies are shooting 43.3% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 39.9% the Lobos' opponents have shot this season.
- New Mexico State is 3-3 when it shoots better than 39.9% from the field.
- The Lobos are the rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies rank 212th.
- The Aggies' 72.9 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 69.0 the Lobos give up to opponents.
- New Mexico State is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 82.6 points.
New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- New Mexico averaged 82.3 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 79.4 points per contest.
- Defensively the Lobos played better at home last season, surrendering 72.1 points per game, compared to 77.5 away from home.
- When playing at home, New Mexico made 0.4 fewer threes per game (5.8) than away from home (6.2). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (34.4%) compared to when playing on the road (39.3%).
New Mexico State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, New Mexico State averaged 77.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.7.
- The Aggies gave up fewer points at home (64.2 per game) than on the road (76.7) last season.
- New Mexico State sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.2%) than away (32.2%).
New Mexico Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Rice
|W 90-56
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/24/2023
|Pepperdine
|W 90-71
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/29/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|W 74-65
|The Pit
|12/2/2023
|New Mexico State
|-
|The Pit
|12/6/2023
|UCSB
|-
|The Pit
|12/9/2023
|Santa Clara
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
New Mexico State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Southern Illinois
|L 81-54
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/26/2023
|@ Louisville
|L 90-84
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/28/2023
|Southwest (NM)
|W 84-49
|Pan American Center
|12/2/2023
|@ New Mexico
|-
|The Pit
|12/12/2023
|Northern New Mexico
|-
|Pan American Center
|12/15/2023
|New Mexico
|-
|Pan American Center
