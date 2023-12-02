The New Mexico Lobos (6-1) look to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the New Mexico State Aggies (4-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • TV: MW Network

New Mexico Stats Insights

  • This season, the Lobos have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Aggies' opponents have made.
  • In games New Mexico shoots better than 40.7% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
  • The Lobos are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 125th.
  • The Lobos record 82.6 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 71.2 the Aggies allow.
  • New Mexico has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 71.2 points.

New Mexico State Stats Insights

  • The Aggies are shooting 43.3% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 39.9% the Lobos' opponents have shot this season.
  • New Mexico State is 3-3 when it shoots better than 39.9% from the field.
  • The Lobos are the rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies rank 212th.
  • The Aggies' 72.9 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 69.0 the Lobos give up to opponents.
  • New Mexico State is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 82.6 points.

New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • New Mexico averaged 82.3 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 79.4 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Lobos played better at home last season, surrendering 72.1 points per game, compared to 77.5 away from home.
  • When playing at home, New Mexico made 0.4 fewer threes per game (5.8) than away from home (6.2). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (34.4%) compared to when playing on the road (39.3%).

New Mexico State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, New Mexico State averaged 77.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.7.
  • The Aggies gave up fewer points at home (64.2 per game) than on the road (76.7) last season.
  • New Mexico State sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.2%) than away (32.2%).

New Mexico Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Rice W 90-56 Dollar Loan Center
11/24/2023 Pepperdine W 90-71 Dollar Loan Center
11/29/2023 Louisiana Tech W 74-65 The Pit
12/2/2023 New Mexico State - The Pit
12/6/2023 UCSB - The Pit
12/9/2023 Santa Clara - Dollar Loan Center

New Mexico State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Southern Illinois L 81-54 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/26/2023 @ Louisville L 90-84 KFC Yum! Center
11/28/2023 Southwest (NM) W 84-49 Pan American Center
12/2/2023 @ New Mexico - The Pit
12/12/2023 Northern New Mexico - Pan American Center
12/15/2023 New Mexico - Pan American Center

