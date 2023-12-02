New Mexico vs. New Mexico State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The New Mexico State Aggies (4-5) will look to end a three-game road skid when visiting the New Mexico Lobos (6-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at The Pit, airing at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the New Mexico vs. New Mexico State matchup.
New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New Mexico Moneyline
|New Mexico State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|New Mexico (-17.5)
|154.5
|-1600
|+850
|FanDuel
|New Mexico (-17.5)
|155.5
|-2200
|+980
New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends
- New Mexico has compiled a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Lobos' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
- New Mexico State has won two games against the spread this season.
- So far this season, four out of the Aggies' five games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
New Mexico Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), New Mexico is 71st in college basketball. It is way higher than that, 18th-best, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of New Mexico winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.
