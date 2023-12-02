The New Mexico State Aggies (4-5) will look to end a three-game road skid when visiting the New Mexico Lobos (6-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at The Pit, airing at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the New Mexico vs. New Mexico State matchup.

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • How to Watch on TV: MW Network

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Mexico Moneyline New Mexico State Moneyline
BetMGM New Mexico (-17.5) 154.5 -1600 +850 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel New Mexico (-17.5) 155.5 -2200 +980 Bet on this game at FanDuel

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends

  • New Mexico has compiled a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • In the Lobos' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
  • New Mexico State has won two games against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, four out of the Aggies' five games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

New Mexico Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +25000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), New Mexico is 71st in college basketball. It is way higher than that, 18th-best, according to computer rankings.
  • The implied probability of New Mexico winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.

