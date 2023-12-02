Saturday's contest between the New Mexico Lobos (6-1) and New Mexico State Aggies (4-5) at The Pit has a projected final score of 87-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored New Mexico, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on December 2.

There is no line set for the game.

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: The Pit

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico 87, New Mexico State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for New Mexico vs. New Mexico State

Computer Predicted Spread: New Mexico (-22.8)

New Mexico (-22.8) Computer Predicted Total: 151.6

New Mexico is 5-2-0 against the spread, while New Mexico State's ATS record this season is 2-3-0. The Lobos are 3-4-0 and the Aggies are 4-1-0 in terms of going over the point total.

New Mexico Performance Insights

The Lobos' +95 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.6 points per game (54th in college basketball) while giving up 69.0 per outing (142nd in college basketball).

New Mexico is 50th in the nation at 37.3 rebounds per game. That's 5.4 more than the 31.9 its opponents average.

New Mexico knocks down 5.7 three-pointers per game (311th in college basketball) while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc (203rd in college basketball). It is making 1.6 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 7.3 per game while shooting 33.3%.

The Lobos rank 102nd in college basketball by averaging 98.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 51st in college basketball, allowing 82.5 points per 100 possessions.

New Mexico has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.1 per game (65th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.7 (88th in college basketball).

New Mexico State Performance Insights

The Aggies outscore opponents by 1.7 points per game (posting 72.9 points per game, 222nd in college basketball, and giving up 71.2 per outing, 185th in college basketball) and have a +15 scoring differential.

New Mexico State ranks 127th in college basketball at 34.6 rebounds per game. That's 2.8 more than the 31.8 its opponents average.

New Mexico State hits 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) at a 35.8% rate (97th in college basketball), compared to the 8.9 per contest its opponents make, shooting 33.2% from deep.

New Mexico State forces 12.1 turnovers per game (187th in college basketball) while committing 11.7 (169th in college basketball).

