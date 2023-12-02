New Mexico vs. New Mexico State December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The New Mexico Lobos (2-1) play the New Mexico State Aggies (3-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on MW Network.
New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
New Mexico Top Players (2022-23)
- Jaelen House: 16.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Morris Udeze: 16.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jamal Mashburn Jr.: 19.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josiah Allick: 8.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Donovan Dent: 5.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
New Mexico State Players to Watch
- Dent: 17.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- JT Toppin: 11.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Mashburn: 17.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nelly Junior Joseph: 8.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Tru Washington: 5.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|New Mexico Rank
|New Mexico AVG
|New Mexico State AVG
|New Mexico State Rank
|10th
|80.9
|Points Scored
|73.7
|129th
|297th
|74.3
|Points Allowed
|71.7
|231st
|61st
|33.8
|Rebounds
|33.3
|86th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|336th
|5.6
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|128th
|13.7
|Assists
|12.1
|264th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|12.3
|224th
