The New Mexico Lobos (2-1) play the New Mexico State Aggies (3-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on MW Network.

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: MW Network

New Mexico Top Players (2022-23)

Jaelen House: 16.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Morris Udeze: 16.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Jamal Mashburn Jr.: 19.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Josiah Allick: 8.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Donovan Dent: 5.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

New Mexico State Players to Watch

Dent: 17.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

17.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK JT Toppin: 11.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Mashburn: 17.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Nelly Junior Joseph: 8.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Tru Washington: 5.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

New Mexico Rank New Mexico AVG New Mexico State AVG New Mexico State Rank 10th 80.9 Points Scored 73.7 129th 297th 74.3 Points Allowed 71.7 231st 61st 33.8 Rebounds 33.3 86th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st 336th 5.6 3pt Made 7.5 166th 128th 13.7 Assists 12.1 264th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 12.3 224th

