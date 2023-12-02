The New Mexico Lobos (6-1) host the New Mexico State Aggies (4-5) after winning five home games in a row. The Lobos are double-digit favorites by 17.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The over/under in the matchup is set at 154.5.

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: The Pit

Favorite Spread Over/Under New Mexico -17.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New Mexico vs New Mexico State Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Lobos have compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread.

New Mexico has played as a favorite of -1600 or more once this season and won that game.

The Lobos have a 94.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New Mexico State has covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

The Aggies have played as an underdog of +850 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies New Mexico State has a 10.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total New Mexico 3 42.9% 82.6 155.5 69.0 140.2 153.1 New Mexico State 3 60% 72.9 155.5 71.2 140.2 140.3

Additional New Mexico vs New Mexico State Insights & Trends

The Lobos score 11.4 more points per game (82.6) than the Aggies give up (71.2).

New Mexico has a 5-1 record against the spread and a 6-0 record overall when scoring more than 71.2 points.

The Aggies score just 3.9 more points per game (72.9) than the Lobos give up (69.0).

When it scores more than 69.0 points, New Mexico State is 2-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) New Mexico 5-2-0 1-0 3-4-0 New Mexico State 2-3-0 0-0 4-1-0

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

New Mexico New Mexico State 15-5 Home Record 6-4 5-6 Away Record 1-9 9-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-4-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 82.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 10-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

