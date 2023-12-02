When the Toronto Maple Leafs square off against the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Nicholas Robertson find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Nicholas Robertson score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Robertson stats and insights

Robertson has scored in three of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Bruins.

Robertson has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 17.6% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 55 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network

NESN and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

