The Chicago Blackhawks, Nick Foligno included, will face the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Foligno's props versus the Jets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nick Foligno vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Foligno Season Stats Insights

Foligno has averaged 17:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Foligno has a goal in two of 21 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Foligno has a point in six of 21 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Foligno has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 21 games played, including multiple assists once.

Foligno has an implied probability of 40.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Foligno has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Foligno Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 21 Games 1 9 Points 2 2 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.