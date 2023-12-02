The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nick Seeler score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Nick Seeler score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Seeler stats and insights

  • Seeler is yet to score through 23 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.
  • Seeler has no points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 57 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 14.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Seeler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:55 Home L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:36 Home L 4-1
11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:29 Away W 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:26 Home L 3-1
11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 3-2
11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:38 Home W 5-2
11/18/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 19:52 Home W 4-3 OT
11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 17:10 Away W 3-1
11/11/2023 Kings 1 0 1 19:16 Away W 4-2
11/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:21 Away W 6-3

Flyers vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

