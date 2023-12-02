Will Nicolas Deslauriers Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 2?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Nicolas Deslauriers going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nicolas Deslauriers score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Deslauriers stats and insights
- Deslauriers is yet to score through 23 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Penguins.
- Deslauriers has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 57 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 14.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Deslauriers recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|8:03
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:18
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|8:29
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|5:48
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|7:53
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|8:18
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|9:46
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|6:53
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|8:44
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|9:56
|Away
|W 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flyers vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.