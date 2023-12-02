The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-5) hope to halt a four-game losing skid when visiting the NJIT Highlanders (1-5) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at NJIT Wellness and Events Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

NJIT vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey

NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

NJIT Stats Insights

This season, the Highlanders have a 38.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.0% lower than the 44.1% of shots the Knights' opponents have hit.

In games NJIT shoots better than 44.1% from the field, it is 1-1 overall.

The Highlanders are the 333rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Knights rank 106th.

The Highlanders record 63.5 points per game, 18.2 fewer points than the 81.7 the Knights allow.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Fairleigh Dickinson Stats Insights

Fairleigh Dickinson has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Knights are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders sit at 311th.

The Knights put up just 3.8 more points per game (84.6) than the Highlanders allow their opponents to score (80.8).

NJIT Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively NJIT played better when playing at home last year, averaging 67.8 points per game, compared to 66.2 per game on the road.

The Highlanders surrendered 66.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 77.8 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, NJIT averaged 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (6.0) than on the road (6.9). However, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to when playing on the road (34.6%).

Fairleigh Dickinson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Fairleigh Dickinson put up more points at home (81.5 per game) than on the road (73.7) last season.

At home, the Knights allowed 72.9 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.6).

Fairleigh Dickinson sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than away (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.6%) than away (31.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NJIT Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/20/2023 Delaware State W 81-72 NJIT Wellness and Events Center 11/25/2023 @ Wagner L 64-51 Spiro Sports Center 11/29/2023 @ George Mason L 86-68 EagleBank Arena 12/2/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson - NJIT Wellness and Events Center 12/6/2023 @ Fordham - Rose Hill Gymnasium 12/9/2023 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Fairleigh Dickinson Upcoming Schedule