NJIT vs. Fairleigh Dickinson December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The NJIT Highlanders (1-3) will play the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-1) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
NJIT vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
NJIT Top Players (2022-23)
- Kevin Osawe: 11.4 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Raheim Sullivan: 7.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mekhi Gray: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Adam Hess: 11.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Souleymane Diakite: 5.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch
- Gray: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Hess: 12.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tariq Francis: 9.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sebastian Robinson: 11.8 PTS, 1.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Levi Lawal: 7.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
NJIT vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|NJIT Rank
|NJIT AVG
|Fairleigh Dickinson AVG
|Fairleigh Dickinson Rank
|300th
|66.9
|Points Scored
|77.4
|47th
|259th
|72.7
|Points Allowed
|74.2
|293rd
|201st
|31.4
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|272nd
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|48th
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|8.2
|85th
|319th
|11.2
|Assists
|14.7
|62nd
|40th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
