The NJIT Highlanders (1-3) will play the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-1) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

NJIT vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information

NJIT Top Players (2022-23)

Kevin Osawe: 11.4 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Raheim Sullivan: 7.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Mekhi Gray: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Adam Hess: 11.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Souleymane Diakite: 5.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

Gray: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Hess: 12.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Tariq Francis: 9.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Sebastian Robinson: 11.8 PTS, 1.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 1.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Levi Lawal: 7.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

NJIT vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

NJIT Rank NJIT AVG Fairleigh Dickinson AVG Fairleigh Dickinson Rank 300th 66.9 Points Scored 77.4 47th 259th 72.7 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd 201st 31.4 Rebounds 31.3 210th 272nd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th 274th 6.5 3pt Made 8.2 85th 319th 11.2 Assists 14.7 62nd 40th 10.4 Turnovers 11.1 104th

