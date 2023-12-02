The NJIT Highlanders (1-3) will play the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-1) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

NJIT vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information

NJIT Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kevin Osawe: 11.4 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Raheim Sullivan: 7.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mekhi Gray: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Adam Hess: 11.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Souleymane Diakite: 5.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

  • Gray: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Hess: 12.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tariq Francis: 9.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Sebastian Robinson: 11.8 PTS, 1.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Levi Lawal: 7.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

NJIT vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

NJIT Rank NJIT AVG Fairleigh Dickinson AVG Fairleigh Dickinson Rank
300th 66.9 Points Scored 77.4 47th
259th 72.7 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd
201st 31.4 Rebounds 31.3 210th
272nd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th
274th 6.5 3pt Made 8.2 85th
319th 11.2 Assists 14.7 62nd
40th 10.4 Turnovers 11.1 104th

