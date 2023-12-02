Noah Dobson and the New York Islanders will meet the Florida Panthers at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. There are prop bets for Dobson available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Noah Dobson vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Dobson Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Dobson has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 25:08 on the ice per game.

Dobson has a goal in six of 22 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 15 of 22 games this year, Dobson has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Dobson has an assist in 11 of 22 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Dobson has an implied probability of 57.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Dobson has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Dobson Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 57 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 22 Games 3 21 Points 3 6 Goals 1 15 Assists 2

