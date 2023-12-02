Should you bet on Noah Hanifin to score a goal when the Calgary Flames and the Vancouver Canucks meet up on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Noah Hanifin score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Hanifin stats and insights

Hanifin has scored in five of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal against the Canucks this season in one game (three shots).

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

Hanifin averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.9%.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Hanifin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Stars 1 1 0 24:41 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 26:58 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:14 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:48 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 1 1 0 18:52 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 22:32 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 22:50 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 21:08 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 24:29 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:14 Away L 4-1

Flames vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

