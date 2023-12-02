The Calgary Flames, with Noah Hanifin, are in action Saturday versus the Vancouver Canucks at Scotiabank Saddledome, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Hanifin? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Noah Hanifin vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hanifin Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Hanifin has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 22:38 on the ice per game.

In five of 23 games this year, Hanifin has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Hanifin has a point in 10 of 23 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Hanifin has an assist in five of 23 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Hanifin has an implied probability of 44.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hanifin has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hanifin Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +31 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 23 Games 5 11 Points 3 5 Goals 1 6 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.