Will Oliver Wahlstrom Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 2?
The New York Islanders' upcoming contest against the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Saturday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Oliver Wahlstrom score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Oliver Wahlstrom score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Wahlstrom stats and insights
- Wahlstrom has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.
- On the power play, Wahlstrom has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- Wahlstrom averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 57 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.4 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Wahlstrom recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|8:14
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|10:09
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Home
|L 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|10:04
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/22/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|13:01
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:40
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|11:36
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:14
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:54
|Away
|L 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.