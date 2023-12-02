The New York Islanders' upcoming contest against the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Saturday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Oliver Wahlstrom score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Oliver Wahlstrom score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Wahlstrom stats and insights

Wahlstrom has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.

On the power play, Wahlstrom has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Wahlstrom averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 57 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.4 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wahlstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:14 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:09 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:50 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 2 1 1 10:04 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 13:01 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:40 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:31 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:36 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:14 Away L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:54 Away L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.