The New York Islanders' upcoming contest against the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Saturday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Oliver Wahlstrom score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Oliver Wahlstrom score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Wahlstrom stats and insights

  • Wahlstrom has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.
  • On the power play, Wahlstrom has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • Wahlstrom averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have given up 57 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.4 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Wahlstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:14 Away W 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:09 Away L 5-4
11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:50 Home L 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Senators 2 1 1 10:04 Away W 5-3
11/22/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 13:01 Home W 3-2
11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:40 Away W 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:31 Away L 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:36 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:14 Away L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:54 Away L 5-2

Islanders vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

