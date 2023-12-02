The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-1) play the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Mabee Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Oral Roberts vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Oral Roberts Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles make 42.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Golden Hurricane have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).

Oral Roberts is 2-4 when it shoots better than 37.2% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 292nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Hurricane sit at seventh.

The Golden Eagles score 70.5 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 66.0 the Golden Hurricane allow.

When Oral Roberts totals more than 66.0 points, it is 1-3.

Tulsa Stats Insights

The Golden Hurricane's 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have given up to their opponents (40.5%).

Tulsa is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Hurricane rank 23rd.

The Golden Hurricane score an average of 79.8 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 75.5 the Golden Eagles give up.

When Tulsa allows fewer than 70.5 points, it is 3-0.

Oral Roberts Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Oral Roberts averaged 8.5 more points per game (88.2) than it did when playing on the road (79.7).

In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles allowed 66.8 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 74.2.

Looking at three-pointers, Oral Roberts performed better in home games last season, draining 11.2 threes per game with a 39.0% three-point percentage, compared to 10.6 threes per game and a 35.4% three-point percentage in away games.

Tulsa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Tulsa scored 68.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 60.6.

At home, the Golden Hurricane conceded 75.8 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (80.8).

Tulsa knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.9%) than away (31.8%).

Oral Roberts Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 @ Texas A&M L 74-66 Reed Arena 11/21/2023 Texas Southern W 65-63 Mabee Center 11/28/2023 @ Kansas State L 88-78 Bramlage Coliseum 12/2/2023 Tulsa - Mabee Center 12/9/2023 Ozark Christian - Mabee Center 12/12/2023 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena

Tulsa Upcoming Schedule