How to Watch Oral Roberts vs. Tulsa on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-1) play the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Mabee Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Oral Roberts vs. Tulsa Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Oral Roberts Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles make 42.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Golden Hurricane have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).
- Oral Roberts is 2-4 when it shoots better than 37.2% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 292nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Hurricane sit at seventh.
- The Golden Eagles score 70.5 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 66.0 the Golden Hurricane allow.
- When Oral Roberts totals more than 66.0 points, it is 1-3.
Tulsa Stats Insights
- The Golden Hurricane's 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have given up to their opponents (40.5%).
- Tulsa is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Hurricane rank 23rd.
- The Golden Hurricane score an average of 79.8 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 75.5 the Golden Eagles give up.
- When Tulsa allows fewer than 70.5 points, it is 3-0.
Oral Roberts Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Oral Roberts averaged 8.5 more points per game (88.2) than it did when playing on the road (79.7).
- In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles allowed 66.8 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 74.2.
- Looking at three-pointers, Oral Roberts performed better in home games last season, draining 11.2 threes per game with a 39.0% three-point percentage, compared to 10.6 threes per game and a 35.4% three-point percentage in away games.
Tulsa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Tulsa scored 68.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 60.6.
- At home, the Golden Hurricane conceded 75.8 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (80.8).
- Tulsa knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.9%) than away (31.8%).
Oral Roberts Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 74-66
|Reed Arena
|11/21/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 65-63
|Mabee Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Kansas State
|L 88-78
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Tulsa
|-
|Mabee Center
|12/9/2023
|Ozark Christian
|-
|Mabee Center
|12/12/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
Tulsa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Jackson State
|W 72-52
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|11/20/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 90-70
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Little Rock
|L 84-82
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Oral Roberts
|-
|Mabee Center
|12/5/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|12/10/2023
|Oklahoma State
|-
|Paycom Center
