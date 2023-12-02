The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-1) play the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Mabee Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Oral Roberts vs. Tulsa Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oral Roberts Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles make 42.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Golden Hurricane have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).
  • Oral Roberts is 2-4 when it shoots better than 37.2% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 292nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Hurricane sit at seventh.
  • The Golden Eagles score 70.5 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 66.0 the Golden Hurricane allow.
  • When Oral Roberts totals more than 66.0 points, it is 1-3.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tulsa Stats Insights

  • The Golden Hurricane's 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have given up to their opponents (40.5%).
  • Tulsa is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Hurricane rank 23rd.
  • The Golden Hurricane score an average of 79.8 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 75.5 the Golden Eagles give up.
  • When Tulsa allows fewer than 70.5 points, it is 3-0.

Oral Roberts Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, Oral Roberts averaged 8.5 more points per game (88.2) than it did when playing on the road (79.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles allowed 66.8 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 74.2.
  • Looking at three-pointers, Oral Roberts performed better in home games last season, draining 11.2 threes per game with a 39.0% three-point percentage, compared to 10.6 threes per game and a 35.4% three-point percentage in away games.

Tulsa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Tulsa scored 68.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 60.6.
  • At home, the Golden Hurricane conceded 75.8 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (80.8).
  • Tulsa knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.9%) than away (31.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oral Roberts Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Texas A&M L 74-66 Reed Arena
11/21/2023 Texas Southern W 65-63 Mabee Center
11/28/2023 @ Kansas State L 88-78 Bramlage Coliseum
12/2/2023 Tulsa - Mabee Center
12/9/2023 Ozark Christian - Mabee Center
12/12/2023 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena

Tulsa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Jackson State W 72-52 Donald W. Reynolds Center
11/20/2023 South Carolina State W 90-70 Donald W. Reynolds Center
11/25/2023 @ Little Rock L 84-82 Jack Stephens Center
12/2/2023 @ Oral Roberts - Mabee Center
12/5/2023 Loyola Chicago - Donald W. Reynolds Center
12/10/2023 Oklahoma State - Paycom Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.