The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-4) face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oral Roberts vs. Tulsa matchup.

Oral Roberts vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Oral Roberts vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oral Roberts Moneyline Tulsa Moneyline BetMGM Oral Roberts (-4.5) 146.5 -200 +165 FanDuel Oral Roberts (-4.5) 146.5 -210 +168

Oral Roberts vs. Tulsa Betting Trends

Oral Roberts has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Golden Eagles have hit the over twice.

Tulsa has put together a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Golden Hurricane and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of five times this season.

