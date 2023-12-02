Saturday's contest between the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-4) and Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-1) at Mabee Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-73, with Oral Roberts taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 2.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Oral Roberts vs. Tulsa Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Mabee Center

Oral Roberts vs. Tulsa Score Prediction

Prediction: Oral Roberts 74, Tulsa 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Oral Roberts vs. Tulsa

Computer Predicted Spread: Oral Roberts (-1.0)

Oral Roberts (-1.0) Computer Predicted Total: 146.2

Oral Roberts has a 2-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Tulsa, who is 4-1-0 ATS. The Golden Eagles have a 2-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Golden Hurricane have a record of 3-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oral Roberts Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles average 70.5 points per game (263rd in college basketball) while giving up 75.5 per contest (272nd in college basketball). They have a -30 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 5.0 points per game.

Oral Roberts records 30.5 rebounds per game (293rd in college basketball) while conceding 40.5 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 10.0 boards per game.

Oral Roberts knocks down 9.0 three-pointers per game (60th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.2 on average.

The Golden Eagles rank 267th in college basketball by averaging 90.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 307th in college basketball, allowing 96.5 points per 100 possessions.

Oral Roberts has committed 1.7 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 8.0 (fourth in college basketball play) while forcing 9.7 (324th in college basketball).

Tulsa Performance Insights

The Golden Hurricane put up 79.8 points per game (93rd in college basketball) while giving up 66.0 per contest (90th in college basketball). They have a +69 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.8 points per game.

Tulsa wins the rebound battle by 6.0 boards on average. It records 41.6 rebounds per game, seventh in college basketball, while its opponents grab 35.6.

Tulsa makes 6.6 three-pointers per game (249th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.6. It shoots 27.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 26.7%.

Tulsa forces 14.0 turnovers per game (84th in college basketball) while committing 14.6 (336th in college basketball).

