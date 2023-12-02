Oral Roberts vs. Tulsa December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-0) will meet the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Mabee Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Oral Roberts vs. Tulsa Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Oral Roberts Top Players (2022-23)
- Max Abmas: 21.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Connor Vanover: 12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.1 BLK
- Kareem Thompson: 8.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Issac McBride: 11.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Carlos Jurgens: 9.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Tulsa Top Players (2022-23)
- Bryant Selebangue: 12.0 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sam Griffin: 15.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tim Dalger: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Betson: 9.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Anthony Pritchard: 8.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Oral Roberts vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Oral Roberts Rank
|Oral Roberts AVG
|Tulsa AVG
|Tulsa Rank
|3rd
|83.3
|Points Scored
|65.3
|328th
|179th
|70.2
|Points Allowed
|77.4
|343rd
|49th
|34.2
|Rebounds
|29.0
|317th
|256th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|256th
|2nd
|10.7
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|62nd
|14.7
|Assists
|11.6
|300th
|6th
|9.0
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
