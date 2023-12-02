The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-0) will meet the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Mabee Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Oral Roberts vs. Tulsa Game Information

Oral Roberts Top Players (2022-23)

Max Abmas: 21.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

21.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Connor Vanover: 12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.1 BLK

12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.1 BLK Kareem Thompson: 8.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Issac McBride: 11.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Carlos Jurgens: 9.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Tulsa Top Players (2022-23)

Bryant Selebangue: 12.0 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.0 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Sam Griffin: 15.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Tim Dalger: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Betson: 9.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Anthony Pritchard: 8.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Oral Roberts vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Oral Roberts Rank Oral Roberts AVG Tulsa AVG Tulsa Rank 3rd 83.3 Points Scored 65.3 328th 179th 70.2 Points Allowed 77.4 343rd 49th 34.2 Rebounds 29.0 317th 256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th 2nd 10.7 3pt Made 7.7 134th 62nd 14.7 Assists 11.6 300th 6th 9.0 Turnovers 12.4 235th

