The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-4) are favored by 4.5 points against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total is 146.5 for the matchup.

Oral Roberts vs. Tulsa Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oral Roberts -4.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oral Roberts vs Tulsa Betting Records & Stats

The Golden Eagles are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Oral Roberts has played as a favorite of -200 or more once this season and won that game.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Golden Eagles.

Tulsa is 4-1-0 ATS this year.

The Golden Hurricane have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +165.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tulsa has a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Oral Roberts vs. Tulsa Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oral Roberts 2 40% 70.5 150.3 75.5 141.5 148.7 Tulsa 3 60% 79.8 150.3 66.0 141.5 149.5

Additional Oral Roberts vs Tulsa Insights & Trends

The Golden Eagles average just 4.5 more points per game (70.5) than the Golden Hurricane give up (66.0).

Oral Roberts has a 1-2 record against the spread and a 1-3 record overall when scoring more than 66.0 points.

The Golden Hurricane's 79.8 points per game are just 4.3 more points than the 75.5 the Golden Eagles allow.

When it scores more than 75.5 points, Tulsa is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

Oral Roberts vs. Tulsa Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oral Roberts 2-3-0 0-1 2-3-0 Tulsa 4-1-0 0-0 3-2-0

Oral Roberts vs. Tulsa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oral Roberts Tulsa 16-0 Home Record 4-10 11-4 Away Record 0-12 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 6-9-0 Away ATS Record 1-10-0 88.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.5 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.6 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

