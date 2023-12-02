Can we anticipate Owen Power scoring a goal when the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Owen Power score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Power stats and insights

  • In one of 23 games this season, Power scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 3.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 73 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.3 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Power recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 24:25 Away L 6-4
11/27/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 25:01 Away W 5-1
11/25/2023 Devils 1 0 1 27:59 Away L 7-2
11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:39 Home W 3-2
11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 23:53 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:13 Away W 3-2
11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:55 Away L 3-2
11/14/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:39 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:46 Away L 4-0
11/10/2023 Wild 1 0 1 22:18 Home W 3-2

Sabres vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

