Owen Power and the Buffalo Sabres will play the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at PNC Arena. Looking to wager on Power's props versus the Hurricanes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Owen Power vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Power Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Power has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 22:56 on the ice per game.

Power has a goal in one of his 23 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Power has registered a point in a game 11 times this year out of 23 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Power has an assist in 10 of 23 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 40% that Power goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Power going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Power Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 73 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 23 Games 4 12 Points 1 1 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

