For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Owen Tippett a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Owen Tippett score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Tippett stats and insights

In six of 23 games this season, Tippett has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.

On the power play, Tippett has accumulated one goal and one assist.

He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 9.2% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 57 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 14.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Tippett recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:23 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:31 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:50 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:08 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:53 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 14:55 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 12:19 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 2 1 1 16:13 Away W 4-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 13:52 Away W 6-3

Flyers vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

