Owen Tippett and the Philadelphia Flyers will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Pittsburgh Penguins. Looking to bet on Tippett's props versus the Penguins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Owen Tippett vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Tippett Season Stats Insights

Tippett has averaged 15:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

In six of 23 games this year, Tippett has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 10 of 23 games this year, Tippett has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In six of 23 games this season, Tippett has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Tippett's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Tippett has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Tippett Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 57 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+12) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 23 Games 3 14 Points 0 7 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

