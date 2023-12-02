The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-3) carry a three-game skid into a home matchup with the Bucknell Bison (2-7), who have dropped three straight as well. It starts at 12:00 PM ET (on Big Ten Network) on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Penn State vs. Bucknell Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Penn State Stats Insights

  • The Nittany Lions are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Bison allow to opponents.
  • Penn State has a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
  • The Nittany Lions are the 255th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bison rank 355th.
  • The 77.0 points per game the Nittany Lions record are just 3.4 more points than the Bison give up (73.6).
  • Penn State has a 4-3 record when putting up more than 73.6 points.

Bucknell Stats Insights

  • The Bison are shooting 40.3% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 43.0% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Bucknell has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.0% from the field.
  • The Bison are the 355th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Nittany Lions sit at 146th.
  • The Bison's 61.8 points per game are 6.3 fewer points than the 68.1 the Nittany Lions give up to opponents.
  • Bucknell has a 2-3 record when giving up fewer than 77.0 points.

Penn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Penn State performed better when playing at home last season, putting up 75.9 points per game, compared to 68.4 per game in road games.
  • The Nittany Lions surrendered 66.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 72.5 in away games.
  • At home, Penn State made 0.7 more threes per game (11.1) than away from home (10.4). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (40.0%) compared to when playing on the road (37.9%).

Bucknell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Bucknell scored 3.0 more points per game at home (68.8) than on the road (65.8).
  • In 2022-23, the Bison allowed 9.4 fewer points per game at home (63.7) than away (73.1).
  • Beyond the arc, Bucknell drained fewer 3-pointers away (7.3 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (36.4%) than at home (35.4%).

Penn State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Texas A&M L 89-77 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Butler L 88-78 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 VCU L 86-74 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
12/2/2023 Bucknell - Bryce Jordan Center
12/6/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center
12/9/2023 Ohio State - Bryce Jordan Center

Bucknell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 @ Saint Bonaventure L 67-61 Reilly Center
11/25/2023 @ Marist L 73-49 McCann Arena
11/29/2023 Princeton L 85-71 Sojka Pavilion
12/2/2023 @ Penn State - Bryce Jordan Center
12/16/2023 Radford - Sojka Pavilion
12/22/2023 @ Merrimack - Hammel Court

