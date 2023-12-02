How to Watch Penn State vs. Bucknell on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-3) carry a three-game skid into a home matchup with the Bucknell Bison (2-7), who have dropped three straight as well. It starts at 12:00 PM ET (on Big Ten Network) on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Penn State vs. Bucknell Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: Big Ten Network
Penn State Stats Insights
- The Nittany Lions are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Bison allow to opponents.
- Penn State has a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
- The Nittany Lions are the 255th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bison rank 355th.
- The 77.0 points per game the Nittany Lions record are just 3.4 more points than the Bison give up (73.6).
- Penn State has a 4-3 record when putting up more than 73.6 points.
Bucknell Stats Insights
- The Bison are shooting 40.3% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 43.0% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Bucknell has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.0% from the field.
- The Bison are the 355th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Nittany Lions sit at 146th.
- The Bison's 61.8 points per game are 6.3 fewer points than the 68.1 the Nittany Lions give up to opponents.
- Bucknell has a 2-3 record when giving up fewer than 77.0 points.
Penn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Penn State performed better when playing at home last season, putting up 75.9 points per game, compared to 68.4 per game in road games.
- The Nittany Lions surrendered 66.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 72.5 in away games.
- At home, Penn State made 0.7 more threes per game (11.1) than away from home (10.4). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (40.0%) compared to when playing on the road (37.9%).
Bucknell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Bucknell scored 3.0 more points per game at home (68.8) than on the road (65.8).
- In 2022-23, the Bison allowed 9.4 fewer points per game at home (63.7) than away (73.1).
- Beyond the arc, Bucknell drained fewer 3-pointers away (7.3 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (36.4%) than at home (35.4%).
Penn State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Texas A&M
|L 89-77
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Butler
|L 88-78
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|VCU
|L 86-74
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|12/2/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
|12/9/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
Bucknell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|L 67-61
|Reilly Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Marist
|L 73-49
|McCann Arena
|11/29/2023
|Princeton
|L 85-71
|Sojka Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|@ Penn State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/16/2023
|Radford
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|@ Merrimack
|-
|Hammel Court
