The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-3) carry a three-game skid into a home matchup with the Bucknell Bison (2-7), who have dropped three straight as well. It starts at 12:00 PM ET (on Big Ten Network) on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penn State vs. Bucknell Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Penn State Stats Insights

The Nittany Lions are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Bison allow to opponents.

Penn State has a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Nittany Lions are the 255th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bison rank 355th.

The 77.0 points per game the Nittany Lions record are just 3.4 more points than the Bison give up (73.6).

Penn State has a 4-3 record when putting up more than 73.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bucknell Stats Insights

The Bison are shooting 40.3% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 43.0% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Bucknell has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.0% from the field.

The Bison are the 355th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Nittany Lions sit at 146th.

The Bison's 61.8 points per game are 6.3 fewer points than the 68.1 the Nittany Lions give up to opponents.

Bucknell has a 2-3 record when giving up fewer than 77.0 points.

Penn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Penn State performed better when playing at home last season, putting up 75.9 points per game, compared to 68.4 per game in road games.

The Nittany Lions surrendered 66.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 72.5 in away games.

At home, Penn State made 0.7 more threes per game (11.1) than away from home (10.4). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (40.0%) compared to when playing on the road (37.9%).

Bucknell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Bucknell scored 3.0 more points per game at home (68.8) than on the road (65.8).

In 2022-23, the Bison allowed 9.4 fewer points per game at home (63.7) than away (73.1).

Beyond the arc, Bucknell drained fewer 3-pointers away (7.3 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (36.4%) than at home (35.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penn State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/23/2023 Texas A&M L 89-77 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/24/2023 Butler L 88-78 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/26/2023 VCU L 86-74 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 12/2/2023 Bucknell - Bryce Jordan Center 12/6/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center 12/9/2023 Ohio State - Bryce Jordan Center

Bucknell Upcoming Schedule