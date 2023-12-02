Saturday's game that pits the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-3) against the Bucknell Bison (2-7) at Bryce Jordan Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-62 in favor of Penn State, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 2.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Penn State vs. Bucknell Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Bryce Jordan Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Penn State vs. Bucknell Score Prediction

Prediction: Penn State 78, Bucknell 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Penn State vs. Bucknell

Computer Predicted Spread: Penn State (-16.3)

Penn State (-16.3) Computer Predicted Total: 140.2

Penn State has put together a 2-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Bucknell is 4-4-0. The Nittany Lions are 3-4-0 and the Bison are 2-6-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Penn State Performance Insights

The Nittany Lions are outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game with a +62 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.0 points per game (141st in college basketball) and allow 68.1 per contest (124th in college basketball).

Penn State records 31.4 rebounds per game (253rd in college basketball) while conceding 34.1 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.7 boards per game.

Penn State connects on 7.6 three-pointers per game (167th in college basketball) while shooting 30.3% from deep (279th in college basketball). It is making 2.6 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 5.0 per game while shooting 28.5%.

The Nittany Lions' 95.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 165th in college basketball, and the 84.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 76th in college basketball.

Penn State has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 4.5 turnovers per game, committing 11.4 (146th in college basketball action) while forcing 15.9 (21st in college basketball).

Bucknell Performance Insights

The Bison have a -106 scoring differential, falling short by 11.8 points per game. They're putting up 61.8 points per game, 348th in college basketball, and are giving up 73.6 per outing to rank 234th in college basketball.

Bucknell averages 26.4 rebounds per game (355th in college basketball) while conceding 31.4 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 5.0 boards per game.

Bucknell hits 7.8 three-pointers per game (149th in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than its opponents.

Bucknell has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (208th in college basketball), 1.2 more than the 11.0 it forces (266th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.