The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) meet the Bucknell Bison (1-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Penn State vs. Bucknell Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penn State Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Pickett: 17.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 6.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 6.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Seth Lundy: 14.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Andrew Funk: 12.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Camren Wynter: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Myles Dread: 5.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bucknell Players to Watch

Qudus Wahab: 11.0 PTS, 12.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK

11.0 PTS, 12.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK Kanye Clary: 17.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 11.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Nick Kern: 5.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

5.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK Zach Hicks: 7.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penn State vs. Bucknell Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Penn State Rank Penn State AVG Bucknell AVG Bucknell Rank 162nd 72.2 Points Scored 67.5 286th 120th 68.2 Points Allowed 68.5 127th 278th 30.0 Rebounds 31.2 220th 355th 5.4 Off. Rebounds 6.8 309th 4th 10.4 3pt Made 7.3 192nd 128th 13.7 Assists 13.4 150th 4th 8.4 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.