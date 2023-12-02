Penn State vs. Bucknell December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) meet the Bucknell Bison (1-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.
Penn State vs. Bucknell Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Penn State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Pickett: 17.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 6.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Seth Lundy: 14.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Andrew Funk: 12.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Camren Wynter: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Myles Dread: 5.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Bucknell Players to Watch
- Qudus Wahab: 11.0 PTS, 12.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Kanye Clary: 17.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 11.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nick Kern: 5.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Zach Hicks: 7.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Penn State vs. Bucknell Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Penn State Rank
|Penn State AVG
|Bucknell AVG
|Bucknell Rank
|162nd
|72.2
|Points Scored
|67.5
|286th
|120th
|68.2
|Points Allowed
|68.5
|127th
|278th
|30.0
|Rebounds
|31.2
|220th
|355th
|5.4
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|309th
|4th
|10.4
|3pt Made
|7.3
|192nd
|128th
|13.7
|Assists
|13.4
|150th
|4th
|8.4
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
