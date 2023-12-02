The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) meet the Bucknell Bison (1-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.

Penn State vs. Bucknell Game Information

Penn State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jalen Pickett: 17.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 6.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Seth Lundy: 14.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Andrew Funk: 12.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Camren Wynter: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Myles Dread: 5.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Bucknell Players to Watch

  • Qudus Wahab: 11.0 PTS, 12.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Kanye Clary: 17.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 11.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nick Kern: 5.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Zach Hicks: 7.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Penn State vs. Bucknell Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Penn State Rank Penn State AVG Bucknell AVG Bucknell Rank
162nd 72.2 Points Scored 67.5 286th
120th 68.2 Points Allowed 68.5 127th
278th 30.0 Rebounds 31.2 220th
355th 5.4 Off. Rebounds 6.8 309th
4th 10.4 3pt Made 7.3 192nd
128th 13.7 Assists 13.4 150th
4th 8.4 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

